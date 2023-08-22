Someone needs to put an arm around Spotify’s shoulder pronto.

“This summer, sad songs are getting us in our feels, thanks to our listeners who are unapologetically expressing their emotions,” explained the streaming service’s latest blog post.

It went on to note that ‘sad’ is the most-searched term for its Gen-Z listeners, driving lots of listening for playlists including ‘sad hour’, ‘tear drop’, ‘sad sierreño’, ‘sad girl country’ and ‘sad girl starter pack’.

Now Spotify wants to super-serve these sad listeners with more sad songs, so is launching a new playlist called ‘bummer summer’ pitched as “the ultimate lineup of moody jams and soul-filling songs”.

According to Spotify’s senior editor for indie music Lizzy Szabo, the trends behind this aren’t just driving streams of new music, but catalogue too: good news for Cigarettes After Sex, TV Girl, Lana Del Rey, Mitski and Radiohead apparently.

The ‘bummer summer’ launch is backed by marketing activity including a “fountain of tears shaped like d4vd” (a pillar artist for the playlist) in Houston.

Now all we need is someone to make a playlist easing Music Ally’s sadness at the disappearance of capital letters from playlist titles in 2023…