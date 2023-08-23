“Meta welcomes the principles of transparency, accountability and user empowerment at the heart of the DSA,” blogged Meta’s president of global affairs Nick Clegg, in no way through gritted teeth, as part of the social giant’s response to the European Union’s Digital Services Act.

That legislation places new requirements on the biggest online services, including Facebook and Instagram.

Clegg’s blog post was outlining some of the changes the company has made. Among them: the ability for European users of both services to ditch the recommendation algorithm in their feeds.

“We’re now giving our European community the option to view and discover content on Reels, Stories, Search and other parts of Facebook and Instagram that is not ranked by Meta using these systems,” wrote Clegg.

“For example, on Facebook and Instagram, users will have the option to view Stories and Reels only from people they follow, ranked in chronological order, newest to oldest. They will also be able to view Search results based only on the words they enter, rather than personalised specifically to them based on their previous activity and personal interests.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how many people take this up. The news follows a similar move by TikTok earlier this month, with an optional de-personalised ‘For You’ feed in Europe.