Every year, fitness-tech firm Peloton holds its ‘All For One’ festival, with a raft of new workouts and activations around music and artists. This year’s will take place on 7-9 September, and it’s the biggest yet.

The event will include live ‘Artist Series’ classes featuring the music of Katy Perry, Skrillex (that’s going to be sweaty!), Hozier and Chaka Khan, plus on-demand workouts based on artists including the Eagles, Ellie Goulding, Gorillaz, LL Cool J, Maren Morris, Salt N Pepa and ZZ Top.

There will also be ‘Listening Party’ workouts focused on newer artists including Betty Who, Kali Uchis, The Kid Laroi, Metro Boomin, Rauw Alejandro, Raye and Rema, and a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

As in past years, Peloton users will be able to ‘stack’ classes to create their own daily schedules, in the way fans flit from stage to stage at real-world festivals.