British startup 12on12 has made its name bringing musicians and artists together with a mixture of vinyl records and art prints.

In February 2022 producer Swizz Beatz became a business partner for 12on12, and now it has enlisted his Verzuz collaborator Timbaland too.

The latter has taken a strategic stake in the company, and will also be the latest of its guest ‘curators’ for a vinyl release in early 2024.

“As Swizz and I join forces in the company 12on12, we will be focused on working with iconic artists who will collaborate with incredible visual artists to create limited edition vinyl, art and merch,” said Timbaland in a statement.

“Swizz Beatz’s involvement over the past year and a half has helped take 12on12 to the next level, from expanding into editioned fine art prints to creating more immersive 360 experiences with each launch. We are excited to have Timbaland’s electric energy and business acumen added to the mix and witness the magic they create together,” added 12on12 founder Claudia Moross.