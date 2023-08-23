There are various different tools that artist teams can rely on to help run creator marketing campaigns, and often they will use them in combination with each other for different purposes. VoxFeed is an interesting platform, because it’s potentially a cost-effective solution to generate UGC across social platforms, and might provide teams with some flexibility on how they want to run their campaigns.

There are two available tiers which are both free to access, the Lite and the Pro tier. The main difference is that the Lite version requires you to bring your own creators/users to participate in campaigns – whereas the Pro version gives you access to VoxFeed’s own database of creators.

On the Lite version, creators can instantly participate in campaigns – with the price per post being $5 – while you can approve creators on the Pro version, and the price per post varies by creator.

What Music Ally likes about Voxfeed:

The tool is free to use until a creator actually posts a video, at which point you either pay the $5/video fee (in the Lite version) or the creator’s named fee +10% of commission for Voxfeed. This means you can start using the platform and see how it works right off the bat and the platform can be used both by smaller as well as more established artists. Campaigns can start from $10.

The company has a creator database of 47k+ creators ranging from micro to macro creators, with a particularly strong foothold in Mexico and Columbia – although they’re currently expanding heavily into the US. This means that, right now, for UGC campaigns targeting Latin American markets, Voxfeed could be very useful.

Voxfeed doesn’t just focus on TikTok: when posting a campaign brief you can select the networks and types of posts (e.g. posts, stories) across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

You can include instructions in your brief – such as which hashtags to use, which accounts to mention, and whether you require the boost code for Spark Ads on TikTok. This allows you to quickly jump on a well-performing post and put some advertising spend behind it.

You can choose how many days you give creators to receive proposals – so if you’re in need of a quick campaign push, you could aim for a quick turnaround and set this to only a few days.

You can offer to pay content creators with products and experiences (on the Lite version) as well as cash.

The Pro version allows teams to have more control over campaigns compared to other solutions, where you post a brief or challenge and anyone can join. After the team posts the brief and waits to see who responds to it, they have the opportunity to approve who they want to join in – and even feedback on the content. If they want to, they can also reach out directly to creators.

Getting creators involved

There are three ways to get creators or users to collaborate in a campaign: 1) You can invite specific creators by using Voxfeed’s database and filter by your criteria; 2) You can share the campaign link wherever you want and allow users to request to participate; 3) You can define campaign categories (such as Music, Lifestyle, Fashion, Sports etc.), follower range, and creator gender and age range and the campaign will be published to creators that match the filter criteria. Again, users can choose who to accept.

You can also see which other campaigns creators have participated in when clicking through to their profile. For example, some of the creators we looked at had been involved in campaigns for Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Kali Uchis.

A feature we like is the ability to direct message with creators on the platform, which can help teams to build more long-term relationships with them.

It’s quite nice that you can even bring existing fans into a campaign by sharing the campaign online, allowing them to contribute and get paid for their support. However it should also be noted that because everyone can join VoxFeed’s community, there will be many creators with low Engagement Rates. That’s why taking some more control of who you’d like to participate makes a lot of sense.

Other available solutions:

Some of the other useful tools that spring to mind are Preffy, Zebr, or BREAKr.

Preffy differs in that users launch a competition with prize money attached to it and details on how the prize money is being distributed. Creators can then win the prize money by being amongst the most engaged or most creative posts. It’s good because only the best videos will be paid for – but you also have less control over who participates and you have no say at all in the creative, besides the fact that the video has to feature the song and the song must be clearly heard in the video. The minimum budget is $2000 and it’s focused on TikTok and Instagram.

Zebr has a similar feature which it calls "Challenges" – where creators have a window of 24 hours to submit content to a campaign, competing to win prizes for the best engagement. You can share an open brief or be more descriptive, and creators post across TikTok and Instagram. The minimum budget is £2500 and the company's creator base is spread across the US, UK and Europe, plus Australia, South East Asia and Latin America.

BREAKr is a marketplace that helps connect artist teams with creators who post across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.