Not actually do battle, although we do know the after-parties for these events can be raucous…

No, the UK’s independent music community is preparing for the annual awards of industry body AIM, which take place on 26 September in London.

A couple of the awards have been pre-announced today, with Björk scooping the Best Live Performer award in a highly competitive field that included Babymetal, Beabadoobee and Muna.

Meanwhile Black Lives in Music CEO Dr Charisse Beaumont has been named as AIM’s Diversity Champion this year – hot on the heels of receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of West London with her BLIM co-founder Roger Wilson.

Other categories in the awards have yet to be decided, including the Best Independent Label. Defected Records, Forever Living Originals, Hospital Records, One Little Independent and Transgressive are up for that.

Meanwhile, the separate Best Boutique Label category involves Chess Club Records, Glasgow Underground, Houndstooth, Rough Bones and So Young Records.