If you needed any more proof of the global clout of Latin American music in 2023, it’s being trumpeted in Spotify’s annual ‘Songs of Summer’ roundup.

Literally trumpeted, in fact: Spotify’s top track of the summer is ‘Ella Baila Sola’ by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, with more mūsica Mexicana in the company’s global top 20 chart for this promotion. (Read our Behind the Single analysis of this song here.)

Peso Pluma turns up on two more tracks – with Yng Lvcas and Bizarrap – while other parts of the Latin music world are represented by the likes of Bad Bunny, who appears twice.

One interesting point: the regional Mexican music in Spotify’s chart is being made by American artists: Grupo Frontera are from Texas while Eslabon Armado and Fuerza Regida hail from California.

Western artists charting high in Spotify’s summer rankings include Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Dave and Central Cee, Harry Styles and SZA, with BTS’s Jung Kook representing the K-Pop world, and Rema the Afrobeats scene.