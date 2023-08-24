Music Ally doesn’t often get to write about glass repair specialists in Hackney, so today’s a momentous day.

Not that Hackney Diamonds IS actually a glass repair shop: it’s a clever teaser campaign for the new Rolling Stones album. Possibly.

We’ll explain: an advert appeared in local London newspaper the Hackney Gazette this week for Hackney Diamonds.

“Our friendly team promises you satisfaction. When you say gimme shelter we’ll fix your shattered windows,” runs the text.

A link in the ad takes fans to a site promising that the shop is “opening September 2023” although the business is claimed to have been established in 1962. Yes, that would be the year that the Rolling Stones formed.

The fact that the site is registered to Universal Music and that the ‘i’ in Diamonds is the band’s famous tongue logo are the other giveaways that are hiding in plain view.