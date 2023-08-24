There are some interesting developments in TikTok’s online shopping strategy, which is thought to be an important part of its growth plans for the coming years.

First, TikTok is discontinuing its ‘Storefront’ feature that was originally introduced as part of a deal with Shopify. How will TikTokers sell their merch and other products now? TikTok is very keen for them to use its new TikTok Shop feature instead.

“It enables brands to showcase and sell products directly on TikTok through shoppable in-feed videos, LIVE shopping sessions, and a store page,” explained a page on its help centre. “It’s important to migrate from your Storefront to TikTok Shop as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, tech-news site The Information claimed yesterday that TikTok may also bank links to other external shopping platforms like Amazon, as part of its drive to get creators to use TikTok Shop.

The report suggested that the latter is currently generating $3m-$4m of daily sales in the US, but that the company hopes this will pass $10m by the end of 2023 – although that’s a long way from the $90m of daily sales it’s expecting from TikTok Shop in south-east Asia in that timeframe.