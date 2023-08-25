The CEO of music investment platform ANote Music recently promised that “the music rights boom is only beginning” in a guest column for Music Ally.

Now his company is expanding its remit to take advantage with the first listing of an Asian music catalogue on its platform: for songwriter and producer Andreas Öberg.

We know what you’re thinking: he doesn’t sound very Asian. He sounds… Swedish. And he is, but Öberg has become a key player in the K-Pop and J-Pop worlds, writing or producing more than 30 chart-toppers in Japan and 20 in South Korea.

ANote Music values his catalogue at €750k ($808k at current exchange rates), with Öberg listing 30% of the songwriting and publishing royalties derived from his works.

Those works include songs recorded by Super Junior, Monsta X, Red Velvet and other stars, with a collective stream-count of more than 380m.

“There are very few places where music fans can invest into Asian music catalogues, and we are sure our investor community will be excited by this opportunity to engage with a new market,” said CEO Marzio Schena.