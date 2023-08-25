Subscriptions platform OnlyFans is best known for its adult content still, although it has had some success in attracting mainstream influencers and a few musicians in recent years.

Its latest financial results – published in the UK by parent company Fenix International Limited – reveal its growing scale.

The company saw its number of creators grow by 47% in 2021 to just under 3.2 million, while the number of fans registered (but not necessarily paying) grew by 27% to 238.8 million.

Gross Site Volume – the amount of money spent by those fans – grew by 15.7% to $5.55bn in 2022.

The company pays 80% of that money to creators, so its 20% revenue share gave it revenues of $1.09bn last year, up from $931.8m in 2021. Meanwhile. its net profit for 2022 was $403.7m.

Not bad business for a company with 53 employees. But especially not bad business for its single director, owner Leonid Radvinsky, who paid himself dividends of $338m last year according to the financials.