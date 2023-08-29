Hybe has grand ambitions to continue expanding the audience for K-Pop internationally, but also to apply its methodologies to other kinds of group.
Since late 2021 it has been working with Geffen Records to put together a new “global girl group” with open auditions across the world.
Yesterday, it announced that 20 potential members have been chosen from more than 120,000 submissions for what’s planned to be a group based on the US.
The announcement may have been yesterday, but the selection was actually made a year ago, since when the finalists have been “quietly training” in Los Angeles. Now it’s time for media partnerships to kick in however.
The next phase of the audition programme – ‘The Debut: Dream Academy‘ – will air on YouTube globally and another video service, Abema, in Japan. Fans will play a role, voting on the contestants they’d like to see make the final group.
Meanwhile, the process is also being filmed for a Netflix documentary that will debut in 2024. Perhaps that will include footage of the ‘if we call it an ‘academy’ we can make them all wear school uniform‘ planning meeting…
