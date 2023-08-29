“In just three short years, the amount of content available to TV viewers has grown by more than 1.1 million individual programs,” is how Nielsen introduces its latest report on the video-streaming market.

It goes on to explain the paralysis of choice that this is creating for those viewers when they log in to their preferred service.

“20% say they don’t know what to watch beforehand and couldn’t find something to watch — so they did something else instead.”

Nielsen has calculated that audiences now spend an average of 10-and-a-half minutes searching for something to watch, up from just under seven-and-a-half in 2019.

Another interesting (and possibly related) data point is that streaming audiences are now spending more time with ‘classic’ TV shows – the video world’s equivalent of the music industry’s ‘catalogue’ tracks.

“60% of time spent streaming in May 2023 was dedicated to programming that first aired on linear channels. That’s up 5.2% from October 2022.”

Grey’s Anatomy and Gilmore Girls ahead of Stranger Things, for example.