The latest company to join the growing ranks of creator-economy startups is SymphonyOS, and it’s doing so with some music artists as investors.

The company makes marketing tools for artists, independent labels, managers and other creators, and has raised $1m of pre-seed funding.

Investors include Spice Capital, GoldHouse Ventures, LVRN Records and Guin Records, as well as individuals including artists 21 Savage and 24kGoldn, and former Motown Records boss Ethiopia Habtemariam.

What does SymphonyOS do? It’s a mixture of audience tracking tools, a website builder and marketing automation features – helping artists looking to increase their streams and video views or pitch more effectively to playlists.

The startup says it has processed more than $750k of advertising budgets since its beta launch in April 2022.

“We’ve spent a lot of time working with artists big and small, and the one thing that always stood out to us was how inadequate the tools were to actually help them make informed decisions on how to build their businesses,” said CEO Megh Vakharia.