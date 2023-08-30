Less than nine years ago, Taylor Swift had pulled her catalogue from Spotify on the grounds that she was “not willing to contribute my life’s work to an experiment that I don’t feel fairly compensates the writers, producers, artists, and creators of this music”.

She would later criticise Spotify as a “corporate machine” and contrast it unflatteringly to Apple’s “humility” in its response to her criticisms of the streaming model.

Still, water under the bridge and all that. Swift’s catalogue returned to Spotify in 2017, and six years later she has hit a major milestone on the service: 100 million monthly listeners.

Queen behavior 👑 On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. pic.twitter.com/p7smvexszE — Spotify (@Spotify) August 29, 2023

She’s the first woman artist to reach that total on Spotify, and as far as we’re aware only the second artist overall, with The Weeknd having hit 100 million in February this year.

He’s still the most popular artist on Spotify at the time of writing, with 109.9 million monthly listeners ahead of Swift’s 100.1 million.

Who’ll be third to the magic milestone? That’s looking like a scrap between Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Drake, who are all in the late 70 or early 80 millions currently.