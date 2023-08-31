Sync and production music companies have been some of the most enthusiastic adopters of AI technology in recent times: less about generating music, and more about helping them make their catalogues more easily searchable by clients.

AIMS API, Cyanite and SoundCloud-owned Musiio are among the startups who’ve been operating in this sector, and now we can add Incantio to the list.

It’s a US-based startup trying to “create a more equitable sync licensing experience for independent artists and content creators alike” founded by veteran Seattle musician Danny Newcomb.

What’s the production-music angle? Incantio has a deal with APM Music, announced this week, which the latter said would “improve the music discovery process, leveraging recommendation tools to surface relevant tracks”.

The deal comes nearly two years after APM Music inked a separate agreement with Cyanite to use the latter’s music-search technology.