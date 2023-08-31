Two things that are key to Deezer’s future prospects: Latin America, and B2B partnerships. They come together in its latest deal, an expansion of its partnership with e-commerce firm Mercado Libre.

It’s launching a new service called Meli+ in Brazil and Mexico, which is basically its version of Amazon Prime: a bundle that includes free shipping for online shopping, but also entertainment.

Deezer is providing the music-streaming element for the latter, giving Meli+ members a year of premium access.

“With relatively low market penetration for premium music streaming in LATAM, the launch of Meli+ with Deezer holds new growth opportunities, not only for us and Mercado Libre, but for the entire music industry,” said Deezer’s deputy CEO Stephane Rougeot.

B2B partnerships generated €62.4m of revenue for Deezer in the first half of 2023, as well as 3.7 million of its subscribers. It will be hoping Meli+ can have a noticeable impact on both metrics in the months ahead.