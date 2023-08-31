Colombian star Maluma’s latest album came out on 25 August, and ‘Don Juan’ could be helping his fans to learn Spanish.

Not just by listening to it, but through some courses launched by popular language-learning app Memrise. It has created a series of lessons based on tracks from the album.

For example, fans can learn 59 words and phrases from ‘Trofeo’ alone, which is good news for anyone likely to have a sudden need to discuss misbehaviour, alcohol, twerking, smoking and, er, missing a bus in Spanish.

We’ve all had those nights out, right?

The lessons sit alongside previously-created materials based on music tracks – those recommended as follow-ons from the Maluma lessons include music by Enrique Iglesias, Rosalía and Las Ketchup, for example.

We’re unsure if this is an official partnership, or just Memrise creating lessons on the back of YouTube videos and lyrics.

Previous efforts to splice music with language-learning include startup Lirica (which licensed music to do it) and BTS’s ‘Learn Korean with BTS’ video series.