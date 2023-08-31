Session is the company formerly known as Auddly, which has been working diligently for several years to help musicians create accurate metadata from the earliest stages of writing and recording.

Having been acquired by royalty-processing firm Salt earlier this year, Session has announced its latest partnership: with distributor TuneCore.

It essentially creates a pipeline from the Session Studio software to TuneCore’s distribution platform, making it easier for the latter’s artists to make sure their metadata is tickety-boo before it’s sent on to streaming services.

Session’s co-founder Niclas Molinder said that the deal “guarantees key metadata flows from idea through to release, ensuring that creators get paid what they deserve”.

The partnership follows previous deals for Session with SoundCloud and North American songwriters body SONA.