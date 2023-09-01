Amazon Music is bringing its weekly concert series back for a second season.

Amazon Music Live’ debuted in October 2022 as a Thursday-night broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, with artists performing live from Los Angeles.

The second series kicks off on 21 September with a big name, Ed Sheeran, as well as returning host 2 Chainz. Other artists lined up for the series include Colombian star Feid and US rapper Lil Durk, with more names to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Each concert will be broadcast on Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, with a preshow on Twitch featuring interviews and special guests.

As with the first series, this all sits alongside Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ coverage of the American Football season, and Dice is the ticketing partner for the concerts.

According to Amazon “millions” of people watched the first series of Amazon Music Live, buoyed by performances from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Anuel AA, Anitta and 21 Savage.