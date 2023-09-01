The Music Tectonics conference’s ‘Swimming With Narwhals’ pitching contest already has a track record of highlighting interesting music/tech startups. 2023’s edition is no exception.

The organisers have named the 10 startups who’ll be pitching in the contest’s semi-final stage later this month.

The 10 include music collaboration firm Aux; South Korean AI-music startup CreativeMind; web3 music-rights outfit Dequency; music-production DAO Everwave; and live-focused UGC platform Get Moments.

Also making the cut are music education startup Lune Acoustics; AI song-covers firm Mayk; superfans platform Offstage; ticketing analytics company RealCount; and generative-video toolmaker VisualLabs.

The pitches will take place at Music Tectonics’ pre-conference on 13 September, judged by Downtown Music’s Tracy Maddux, Sony Ventures’ Aadit Parikh and Bertelsmann Digital Media’s Juliette Rolnick.