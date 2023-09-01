“Has TikTok killed the music video star?” asked Billboard yesterday, suggesting that artists are redirecting the budgets that would have previously gone into music videos into short-video clip-making instead.

Yet the latest talk about the death of long-form music video came exactly as one of music’s current biggest stars unveiled a new feature-length project, and rumours that another is following suit.

The first is Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour has been turned into a concert film that will be shown in cinemas across North America from 13 October.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” wrote Swift in her announcement.

Good news for fans who missed out on tickets for the tour itself, although inevitably there are already reports of cinema chain AMC’s app being crashed by demand for film tickets.

The second artis is Beyoncé, with Hollywood news site Above The Line reporting that she is “shopping a new Renaissance visual album to studios and streamers, though there haven’t been any takers just yet”.

This would be a visual-album film to follow 2016’s ‘Lemonade’ and 2020’s ‘Black is King’, seemingly based on last year’s ‘Renaissance’ album.

The report suggested that studios and streaming services had previously passed on the new project, but that the current Hollywood strikes might spur a rethink on their part.