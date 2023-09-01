TikTok Effect House is TikTok’s equivalent of Snapchat’s Lens Studio: tools to help people build augmented-reality filters that can be used in the app.

Effect House launched in beta in April 2022, but now it’s exiting that beta and getting a big push.

TikTok announced some stats alongside the launch, with filters created in Effect House having been used for more than 21bn videos since last April, which collectively generated more than 8.6tn (yes, trillion) views.

TikTok’s blog post is a useful roundup of the tools it has added since the beta launch, as well as the ways it’s helping people to make money from the effects that they create, and track their usage.

The monetisation side includes a $6m fund that pays creators of these filters according to their popularity.

They get $700 if their effect is used in 500k unique videos within 90 days after its launch, and then another $140 for every 100k videos above that in the same period.

Artists and labels have been an active part of Snapchat’s lens community, so there’s no reason why the same wouldn’t be the case for TikTok effects.