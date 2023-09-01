Warner Music Group’s latest deal in China is a distribution agreement with artist, producer and actor Lay Zhang.

Warner Music China will distribute his next album, hot on the heels of him recently selling out a two-day concert in Beijing attended by 30,000 fans.

This isn’t a traditional artist signing, for Zhang has an independent business head on his shoulders: in 2020 he founded his own talent agency, Chromosome Entertainment Group, to recruit and train future stars.

It’s also his second deal with a global major label in less than a month. Earlier in August, he teamed up with UMG’s Capitol Records China for a single release.

‘Pokémon Party‘ was part of UMG’s longer-term cooperation with The Pokémon Company that had previously included a year-long 25th birthday celebration in 2021.

It got Lay Zhang for the single; Warner Music China has his next album… perhaps he’ll find a way to work with Sony Music’s Chinese imprints next to get the clean sweep…