UK-based charity Youth Music has opened the applications process for the next round of its NextGen Fund, which distributes grants to young musicians and aspiring music-industry professionals.

It’s the seventh round for the fund, which has paid out more than £485k over the six previous rounds since its launch in 2021. Dr Martens and the People’s Postcode Lottery are providing the financial muscle behind the initiative.

According to Youth Music, 172 people have so far benefited from the fund, whose grants of up to £2,500 can be used to launch new projects, ideas or businesses.

The fund is for 18-25 year-olds, as well as people aged up to 30 who are deaf or disabled, and is intended to reach people who haven’t received grants or funding before. 75% of existing recipients live outside the UK’s capital city, London.

Applications for the seventh round close on 29 September, with another £80k due to be distributed in this tranche of grants.