YouTube Music’s mobile app has gotten its latest design tweak: the addition of comments to its ‘Now Playing’ screen.

News site 9 to 5 Google spotted the new feature in YouTube Music’s Android and iOS apps, while noting that it’s been in testing since June.

A slide-up panel lets people read comments that have been posted for specific tracks and videos, sorting them by ‘Top’ or ‘Newest’ like on YouTube’s main service. People can also add comments from within the YouTube Music app.

It means YouTube Music is one of the first global music services to add a comments section, although this feature has been standard in China for many years now.

In 2020, NetEase Cloud Music said that 61% of its users read comments, while around 25% wrote them. More recently, that service added a ‘Comment Square’ feature to offer another way for listeners to post and browse comments.

How will the marriage of comments and music streaming play out in the west? Moderation will be key.

YouTube’s comments section was infamously toxic in the past, but the company has worked hard in recent years to provide creators and channel owners with tools to moderate and filter their communities.