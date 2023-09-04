As Elon Musk is finding out, persuading people to pay to use a big social-media platform is hard work.

But according to the New York Times, it’s now something that Meta is considering as a model for Facebook and Instagram – albeit in response to new regulations rather than because it sees a lucrative opportunity in subscriptions.

The report claimed that Meta is mulling paid versions of the two services with no advertising, as part of its efforts to comply with the European Union’s new rules on data privacy and big online platforms.

The NYT noted that there would still be free, ad-supported versions of both services in the EU, and warned that “it is unclear how much the paid versions of the apps would cost or when the company might roll them out”.

The news follows several announcements recently by social-media services that they would let EU users opt out of their recommendation algorithms.

Meta announced this for Facebook and Instagram earlier this month, with TikTok and Snapchat also taking this approach.