The latest virtual artist who’ll be putting music out through a major label is Noonoouri, a digital character originally created by German agency Opium Effect in 2018.

Since then she has amassed more than 400,000 Instagram followers and appeared in various brand campaigns, and now she has a deal with Warner Music Central Europe.

Her debut single ‘Dominoes’ came out on Friday (1 September) with The Independent reporting that it’s a collaboration with German DJ and producer Alle Farben. Warner Music was keen to stress the musical merits of the release.

“She’s not AI generated, though AI assisted tech was used to help create her singing voice,” said its spokesperson. “Talented songwriters and musicians wrote and recorded her debut track Dominoes, and we can’t wait for fans to discover it.”

Noonoouri joins an increasingly crowded market of virtual artists, including other signed to or developed with big labels.

There’s Universal Music Italy’s Zero Pain, Hybe’s Midnatt and Sony Music Japan’s Apoki for example. Chinese streaming service Tencent Music also unveiled a “hyper-real virtual pop idol” called Lucy earlier this year, meanwhile.