It’s hardly news to report that the ABBA Voyage concerts in London have been a roaring success.

But now Bloomberg has been breaking down the numbers behind that, alongside an interview with former UMG executive Per Sundin, boss of the project’s lead investor Pophouse Entertainment.

Its report claims that costs for the purpose-built venue and the technology that delivers the avatar-driven concerts cost around $175m before the show opened in May 2022. “In 15 months, the show has generated more than $150 million in sales and sold more than 1.5 million tickets,” it explained.

“The venue is 99% full every night and, with an average ticket price of about £85 ($105), the show is making more than $2 million a week.”

According to Sundin, the producers are now in talks to take ABBA Voyage to other places including Las Vegas, New York, Singapore and Sydney.

More artists may also follow. “We already have been talking to some artists that really want to do this,” said Sundin.