We talk about the likes of Hybe and SM Entertainment as ‘K-Pop companies’, because they are.

But one of the notable trends in recent times has been their partnerships with global companies, either to launch non-K-Pop artists, or to work with those western labels on expanding the K-Pop footprint ever further.

Witness Hybe and Geffen’s collaboration on recruiting a new global pop group for example. And now see rival SM Entertainment’s collaboration with Sony Music’s RCA Records to launch a new boy-band called Riize.

MBW noted that having been unveiled last month, the group already have more than a million followers on Instagram, and notched up 1.03m pre-orders of their debut single’s physical edition.

Now RCA will be working with SM on the global rollout of Riize’s music. The deal sits alongside SM’s ambitions in the US, where it recently announced plans to merge its North American operations with those of its biggest investor, Kakao.