The 1975 are playing some headline shows at The O2 in London next February. Now those concerts are going to be used as pilots for ‘carbon removal’ technology to reduce the environmental impact of the events.

The O2 and its owner AEG are working with consultancy A Greener Future and carbon-removal specialist CUR8 on the plans, which have been calculated based on the emissions caused by catering, travel, electricity and other elements of the shows.

The plans – “to physically extract the carbon generated by the events from the atmosphere and durably store it out of harm’s way” – have been designed to remove more than 100 tonnes of residual carbon emissions per concert.

AEG and its hospitality partner Levy UK + Ireland will absorb the removal costs, while fans are involved too via a 90p travel-related addition to ticket prices.

“What’s great about these shows is that we can demonstrate that it is now possible fold the cost of removing the residual CO2 into the existing business model, such that fans won’t notice any difference in the gig experience,” said CUR8 chief impact officer Mark Stevenson.