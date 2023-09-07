Remember ‘Heart On My Sleeve’? It’s the deepfaked Drake / The Weeknd track that caused a right royal rumpus earlier this year, getting millions of streams before being taken down by a UMG copyright claim.

Now its creator, ‘ghostwriter977’ has returned with a new track called ‘Whiplash’ using voice clones of two other artists: Travis Scott and 21 Savage.

He teased it in a TikTok video, draped in a sheet to hide his identity like a spoof ghost about to be unmasked by Scooby Doo and those meddling kids. At the end of the video, a message flashes up briefly outlining his desired business model.

“the future of music is here. artists now have the ability to let their voice work for them without lifting a finger. that being said, ghostwriter is open for business,” it claims.

“@travisscott @21savage it’s clear that people want this song. dm me on instagram if you’re interested in allowing me to release this record, or if you’d like me to remove this post. if you’re down to put it out, i will clearly label it as ai, and i’ll direct royalties to you.”

In separate news – look away now, UMG lawyers! – ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ has been submitted for consideration for the Grammy Awards AND it’s eligible.

That’s because it’s been submitted in the Best Rap Song and Song of the Year categories, which are for songwriters. “It’s absolutely eligible because it was written by a human,” Recording Academy boss Harvey Mason Jr told the New York Times.

However – look back again, UMG lawyers! – Variety suggested that a lack of “generation distribution” (a proper release on music services) may be a stumbling block.