The latest FastForward music industry conference takes place on 19-20 September in London, and its organisers have just announced the final lineup.

Its first day will focus on recorded music, with speakers including economist and author Will Page; former Hipgnosis exec (and now CEO of ATM Artists) Amy Thomson; War Child Records’ Rich Clarke; Key Production’s Karen Emmanuel; and former EMI and Universal execs David Boyle and Richard Bowman.

The conference’s second day will focus on live music, with speakers including AEG’s Chloe Pean; ATC Live’s Cils Williams; The N3xt Up’s Marley Azu Jones; The Roundhouse’s Lucy Wood; and the Music Venue Trust’s Clara Cullen.

The event will also include a session on making live music more sustainable.

You can find more information on the FastForward website.