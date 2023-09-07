Earlier this year, a job ad revealed that language-learning app Duolingo had plans to expand into music. Now they’re official.

From later this year, its app will feature a new music-education course, comprising “hundreds of interactive lessons all in a digital piano experience, with over 200 familiar tunes to learn”.

It’s part of an expansion of the main Duolingo app that also includes maths – the latter previously sat within a separate app.

The music course will launch on 11 October during the company’s ‘Duocon’ event, initially in English and Spanish within the iOS version of Duolingo. As with its language courses, the music element will be free.

The company has not given any further details on which “familiar” songs will be included – for example, whether they’re out-of-copyright classics or modern, licensed compositions.

At a stroke, this will be one of the biggest music-education plays in terms of its reach. At the end of June Duolingo’s app had 74.1 million monthly active users, according to the company’s latest quarterly financial results.