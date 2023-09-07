One of the most infamous data gaps in the music industry has been the one between publishing data and recordings: matching tracks to the compositions they are based on.

British collecting society PRS for Music has announced an expansion of its efforts to bridge that gap: a programme called Nexus.

It is launching a six-month project to explore an easier, simpler way for people uploading tracks to digital services to include an International Standard Works Code (ISWC) alongside other data, including the International Standard Recording Code (ISRC).

The project involves an online tool that will be an extension to the current system operated by global collecting-societies body CISAC.

“Linking ISWC’s to ISRC’s at the point of release is crucial and has long been an obstacle for music creators,” said PRS for Music boss Andrea Czapary Martin.

CISAC director general Gadi Oron agreed. “Bringing together the ISWC and ISRC at the point of release of a song has a huge potential for creators and rights holders and would be a giant leap forward for the industry, as a whole.”