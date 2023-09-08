Distributor Believe is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its move into the Asia-Pacific region with some stats.

The company says that it has paid out more than €700m ($749.6m at current exchange rates) to its artist and label clients in the APAC region since 2013.

Those payouts have gone to more than 10,000 labels and artists signed over that decade, while Believe says that its APAC business has “grown around twice the market growth” over the last four years.

In its financial results, Believe bundles APAC in with Africa in a single region segment: between them, they accounted for 27% of the company’s revenue in the first half of this year.

In related news, you can now read our recent interview with Believe CEO Denis Ladegaillerie, in which he talks about the company’s growth in India specifically.

Ladegaillerie told us that India generates between 40% and 50% of Believe’s revenues in APAC. He also broke down some of the market dynamics.

“When we look at the makeup of revenues for artists in India, YouTube is 50% and Spotify is close to 20%.” Read the full interview here.