The UAE offers a business-friendly environment and huge wealth to the global music industry - albeit, for the moment, not much in local talent. To access this post, you must subscribe. If you are already a subscriber, log in here. Related StoriesCountry Profile – UAE 2019Apple Music gets six-month bundle with Etisalat in the UAEYouTube launches music charts in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE Tools: platforms to help you reach new audiences Tools: VoxFeed There are various different tools that artist teams can rely on to help run creator… August 23, 2023August 23, 2023 Read all Tools >> Joe SparrowEditor Editor, Music Ally More by Joe Sparrow