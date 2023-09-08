Google’s Arts and Culture team have been working with YouTube on a new project to celebrate Black British music.

It’s called Union Black: Sounds of Nation, and has been developed with partners ranging from the Black Cultural Archives and Horniman Museum to Power Up, Trench and Notting Hill Carnival.

“Audiences can access 2000+ images and videos, 200+ multimedia stories curated by cultural partners across the UK, and 10+ new audio and video content pieces produced by content creators and artists on YouTube,” explained Google in a blog post.

UK hip-hop, grime, garage and lover’s rock are among the genres and scenes covered, as well as focuses on Black women in music; Black culture in the queer community; the influence of cities like Birmingham and Liverpool; and social activism by artists.