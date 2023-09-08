The latest initiative aiming to help music/tech startups grow their businesses is the Music Tech Europe Academy.

It’s a pan-European acceleration scheme co-funded by the European Union’s Creative Europe Programme.

Italian organisation the Music Innovation Hub is behind it, working with Media Deals, Technoport, Meso Events and Barcelona Music Tech Hub.

(Disclosure: Music Ally is one of its official networking partners alongside Universal Music Group, Music Tech Europe and HEMI.)

The program will work with 10 European music/tech startups over seven months, with mentorship, networking, pitch sessions and other support.

The call for applications opened this week, and will close on 12 October. It’s open to European startups and small-to-medium sized businesses, but also to ‘non-formal initiatives and projects’ that are at a pre-company stage.

“Through MTE Academy, we intend to support European musical entrepreneurship, enhancing its diversity and increasing its competitiveness at an international level, in a logic of collaboration and listening to the entire musical ecosystem,” said Anna Zòm operations manager at Music Innovation Hub.