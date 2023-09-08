Patreon and Discord have always fitted together well for many creators. They sign up their superfans on Patreon, and give them access to an exclusive Discord as part of their membership.

But as time goes on, the two platforms may be competing more too. Discord has its own subscriptions offering, for example, and now Patreon is adding a Discord-like community chats feature.

“Chat with other members outside of the comment section. Finally, you can connect with other members to discuss creators’ work, share your opinions, and get to know each other directly on Patreon,” is how it pitched this in a blog post.

“Join in on creators’ chats, which they can customize by name, topic, emoji, and member tier. You can share text, photos, and emojis, and creators can also share previews of Patreon posts to let you know as soon as they upload something new.”

Patreon noted that it is early days for its community features, which will roll out over the coming months.

The news follows its launch of a free membership option and shopping features in June, and an integration with Spotify for podcasters in August.