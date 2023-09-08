Sofar Sounds made its name with concerts in unique, intimate venues. Now it’s exploring how that can work in partnership with brands.

It is launching a monthly concert series called ‘Hear This!’ with Virgin Hotels. The gigs will be held in the US and UK at the chain’s hotels, starting this Sunday (10 September) in Dallas.

While the concerts will be open to the public, members of the hotel chain’s membership scheme will have first dibs on reserving tickets. There will also be a tie-in to Virgin’s rewards programme, with people able to redeem points against ticket prices.

According to the announcement, Sofar Sounds artists will also get “preferred room rates” at the hotels.

It’s the latest post-pandemic move for Sofar Sounds, which announced in June that it had paid out more than $30m to artists since lockdowns eased.

The company also recently launched a video-creation app called Layers.