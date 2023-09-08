Earlier this year, SoundCloud began testing a TikTok-style ‘Discover’ feed of preview clips of music. Now it’s rolling out as a feature for all listeners within the company’s mobile app.

It sits within a ‘Discovery’ tab in the app. “As you scroll on the Discovery page, we’ll show you songs we think you’ll like based on your listening history and musical taste,” blogged chief product officer Rohit Agarwal.

“We’ll also tell you exactly why we’re recommending a song, whether it’s because you follow a certain artist or liked a specific track.”

Like YouTube’s recently-launched ‘Samples’ feed, the clips are 30 seconds long. However, unlike YouTube, SoundCloud will give artists the option of choosing which 30 seconds are used – although it does have its own tech to automatically pick if not.

SoundCloud’s old feed isn’t going away: it will now live within a ‘Following’ tab that just shows new releases and reposts from the artists that a user follows. There’s more info for artists on how it all works here.