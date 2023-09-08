We’ve written recently about Spotify’s efforts to accelerate the growth of its advertising business. Could cannabis be a part of that?

Cresco Labs, which sells branded cannabis products and runs the Sunnyside dispensaries chain in the US, thinks so. It reckons it’s the first company in its sector to run ads on Spotify.

“Audio streaming services represent a major opportunity for brands to reach large audiences in a targeted manner, and we’re excited to collaborate with Spotify to launch the first-ever cannabis ads from our Sunnyside national retail brand,” said its national retail president Cory Rothschild.

Spotify isn’t quoted in the announcement, but the use of the word ‘collaborate’ suggests active involvement.

In separate news, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that Spotify is planning a test that will offer its paying subscribers a “free audiobook bundle”.

The test will reportedly help Spotify to gauge demand for audiobooks on its service.

It added them last September, but required users to buy them a la carte on its website before listening to them within its app.