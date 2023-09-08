British umbrella music-industry body UK Music has published a report examining the impact that Brexit – the UK’s exit from the European Union – has had on musicians.

Its survey of 1,461 creators found 30% saying their earnings had been affected, with 82% of those saying that this effect was negative. The other 18% said their incomes had improved post-Brexit.

Of the artists affected negatively by Brexit, 43% said it was ‘no longer viable’ for them to tour in the EU. The study highlighted challenges including visas and work permits; administration costs; transport, shipping and logistics costs.

“We need the Government to make it a priority to secure a Cultural Touring Agreement with the EU to remove these barriers,” said UK Music’s interim chief executive Tom Kiehl.

He’ll be hoping this message hits home with the recently-appointed director of strategy for the UK’s Prime Minister… former UK Music boss Jamie Njoku-Goodwin.

UK Music’s report follows a similarly-blunt report on Brexit’s impact by the Independent Society of Musicians which was published in August.