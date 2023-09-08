In their announcement of a new ‘artist-centric’ payouts model for streaming this week, UMG and Deezer introduced the idea of ‘double boosts’.

In their payouts formula, artists with at least 1,000 monthly streams from more than 500 unique listeners will get a double boost, as will “songs that fans actively engage with” (i.e. choose to listen to, rather than have served up to them by an algorithm).

There’s a valid question around how these boosts will work, however, including whether – if lots of artists and tracks qualify – whether they could see Deezer’s payouts balloon beyond its revenues.

Now we know that’s not the case, courtesy of an MBW report that put the question to UMG. “The total distribution will always equal the total royalty pool,” explained its spokesperson.

If an artist or track is double-boosted, the boost will be (in the report’s words) “to the volume of streams attributed to each artist/label, not the royalty amount”.

The overall royalties pool will remain the same size – it’s just that their share of it will be boosted.