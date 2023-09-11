The Orchard is a leading music distribution company operating in over 45 markets worldwide distributing music from independent artists including Jorja Smith, Skepta, RAYE & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. With cutting edge operations and an unparalleled global team, The Orchard partners with labels of all sizes to make their music and video available across hundreds of digital and physical retailers around the world. At The Orchard, the focus is to provide a comfortable, social and engaging environment to encourage productivity and creativity

The Orchard has an immediate opening for a Digital Account Manager (FTC) to manage key relationships within UK DSPs, specifically Apple, Amazon & VEVO.

This role involves working closely with the label management and marketing teams to create compelling content campaigns for our artists and labels whilst also managing key day to day relationships with digital retailers. As well as pitching for playlist placements, there will be an element of pitching collaborative marketing campaigns to the digital services. A solid understanding of the digital retail landscape is required, as well as the ability to engage with and learn about our artists, labels and the campaigns we are working on. This role would be suited to a person who is able to balance analytical thinking with creativity, and would like an opportunity to bring digital campaigns to life against measurable targets.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Manage & maintain day-to-day relationships with digital retailers, including global services and local services

Drive strategy pitches and process with retail accounts and to ensure The Orchard’s repertoire receives maximum promotion and exposure

Ensure close retail relationships are maintained by attending meetings, events and gigs

Prioritise and analyse our release schedule to execute on label & artist needs, and proactively communicate analysis and results back to labels and management

Utilise Orchard tools and technology for campaign execution and analysis

Become an active participant in our playlisting strategy

WHO YOU ARE

Over 2 years Music Industry experience preferred

Strong knowledge of leading digital retail platforms (Apple, Amazon, VEVO)

Good understanding of a sales strategy and how it can be used to strengthen a retail marketing campaign

Communication experience with retail accounts or digital marketing platforms preferred

Excellent oral and written communication skills

In-depth understanding of the social media landscape

Strong analytical mind, ability to work with numbers and data without issues

Familiarity with Excel, Powerpoint & Word

WHAT WE GIVE YOU

An opportunity to fuel the creative journey on a global stage

A modern, diverse and innovative work environment, with offices that include collaboration areas, cafeterias, event spaces, and more

An investment in your learning & development

An excellent range of benefits, like private medical cover, a generous pension scheme, life assurance and income protection

TO APPLY: https://boards.greenhouse.io/theorchard/jobs/6919830002

About The Orchard

The Orchard is a pioneering music, video and film distribution company and top-ranked Multi Channel Network operating in more than 25 global markets. With a holistic approach to sales and marketing combined with industry-leading technology and operations, The Orchard amplifies reach and revenue across hundreds of digital, physical and mobile outlets around the world. The Orchard streamlines content owners’ business complexity with an intuitive client dashboard, comprehensive rights management and tailored client support. Founded in 1997, The Orchard empowers businesses and creators in the entertainment industry. For further information, please visit www.theorchard.com.

Apply for this Job