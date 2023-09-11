Exceleration Music was founded by former Concord exec Glen Barros in 2020 as a music-rights play. It has since inked deals with independent labels Mom+Pop Music (an investment) and Bloodshot Records (an acquisition).

Now it’s getting into the distribution game by acquiring Redeye. The deal includes Redeye’s physical and digital distribution business, as well as in-house labels Yep Roc and Sundazed, and publishing company Riff City Sounds.

Exceleration says that Redeye will be a standalone division within its company, with the same brand and leadership team, while Yep Roc and Sundazed will sit within its existing rights division.

The company described the deal as a “pivotal moment” in its short history.

“We plan to expand Redeye’s already impressive network and to collectively help our current, and future label partners to truly thrive,” said Barros.

Redeye’s current clients include Beggars Group, Domino, Warp, Stones Throw, !K7, Ninja Tune and other independent labels.