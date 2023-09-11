It seems that deepfake-maker Ghostwriter977 won’t need to go suit-shopping (or sheet-shopping, given his preferred garb on social media) for next February’s Grammy Awards after all.

Recording Academy boss Harvey Mason Jr was quoted last week as saying his Drake and The Weeknd-spoofing ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ was Grammy-eligible “because it was written by a human”. But now Mason has clarified his views.

And by clarified, we mean he’s said it is not, in fact, eligible.

“I have to clear up some of this bad, and really inaccurate information that’s started floating around,” he said in an Instagram post.

“This version of ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ that’s using the AI voice-modelling that sounds like Drake and The Weeknd? It’s not eligible for Grammy consideration.”

“Let me be extra, extra clear. Even though it was written by a human creator, the vocals were not legally obtained; the vocals were not cleared by the label with the artists; and the song is not commercially available. And because of that, it’s not eligible.”

The 2024 Grammys eligibility period ends this Friday (15 September) so while Ghostwriter977 could release a new version of the song with his own (or at least licensed) vocals and enter, he’ll have to be quick about it.