With a number of music collaborations under its belt, where is Roblox going next? Handily there’s a blog post on exactly that, posted on Friday to accompany the gaming platform’s annual developer conference.

It outlines various new features and plans, including the news that in October Roblox will launch for PlayStation consoles, joining the existing Xbox, mobile and desktop versions.

Roblox is also getting a wider release for its Meta Quest version this month. The platform is also adding a sort-of video-chat feature. We say ‘sort-of’ because it’s using players’ avatars rather than their actual faces.

“We’re essentially packaging a Hollywood-style motion capture studio into something that runs on a mobile phone or laptop — without the need for equipment or motion-tracking dots,” was its claim.

There will also be a new generative AI-powered feature to help people developing Roblox experiences.

As for making money, Roblox will soon launch “a way for creators to offer subscriptions within their experiences and the freedom to choose which features or offerings they make available as a subscription model”.

That could be useful for music-based Roblox activations designed for the long term.