The Weeknd had a rare flop with his recent TV drama ‘The Idol’. “One of the worst programmes ever made… featuring a performance from the Weeknd that should be tried at The Hague,” reckoned the Guardian. Ouch.

Perhaps he’ll get back on track with his next move: a series of vinyl-art figures with buzzy firm Superplastic. The eight-inch toys are being marketed as ‘The Kiss Land Collection‘ – named after his debut album.

The visor-wearing cats are available in green, red or black versions. The green one costs $125, while a ‘blind box’ containing either a black or red one costs the same amount (the red version is the rarest, with only 200 being made).

It’s the latest music move by Superplastic, which has previously made figures for artists including Gorillaz and J. Balvin.

In July it launched a music division with Virgin Music and announced plans for its own 3D animated hip-hop duo. In February this year, meanwhile, Superplastic raised a $20m funding round led by Amazon’s Alexa Fund.